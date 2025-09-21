Selflessness is the backbone of talent management — Slasha

By Ayo Onikoyi

Talent manager and publicist Omotola Slasha, popularly known as Slasha, has shed light on the realities of navigating Nigeria’s entertainment industry, stressing the importance of values, diplomacy, and structural change.

In an interview with Potpourri, Slasha revealed that one of the most unexpected but invaluable skills he has mastered is selflessness. “In talent management, true leadership often means putting your talent first — being a servant leader. While I am a creative and executive in my own right, I’ve learned to prioritize the comfort, growth, and vision of the talents I represent, no matter their size or stage in the industry,” he explained.

He traced this discipline back to his upbringing. “I trace this discipline back to my parents and school (Covenant University), where sacrifice was instilled in us as a core value. That foundation made it natural for me to embrace selflessness as the backbone of my work because in this business, talents are the stars, and my role is to ensure they shine at their brightest.”

Sharing a defining career moment, Slasha recounted how he once had to manage a major clash between two industry heavyweights he was working with at the same time. “It put me in a delicate position where most people would have been forced to ‘pick a side.’ Instead, I sought wisdom, stayed professional, and handled the matter with integrity and prayer. Even though some people blocked me on social media due to my association with one of the talents, I remain respected and trusted by both parties. That moment reinforced for me that diplomacy, patience, and faith are not just soft skills; they are survival tools in this space,” he said.

On the challenges talent managers face in Nigeria, Slasha was clear about the structural change he would like to see. “Without hesitation: the payment structure. At present, most talent managers in Nigeria operate on a percentage system, which is often unsustainable, especially if the talent is not yet booked and busy, or if their pay does not match public expectations of the ‘celebrity lifestyle.’ This model puts undue pressure on managers, because while you’re seen with stars, the financial rewards may not reflect the work you put in.”

Advocating for industry reform, he added: “If the industry could move towards standardized retainers or hybrid compensation models, it would create stability for managers, allowing us to focus fully on building careers rather than worrying about survival. This change would not only elevate the profession but also ensure talents get the consistent, high-quality management they deserve.”