Security Alarm: Kidnappers flee Delta, regroup in Edo, Kogi

KIDNAPPERS, who made life agonising for residents of Delta State, particularly in the past six months, are reportedly fleeing their hideouts in the forests of communities in the state to neighbouring Edo and Kogi States.

Some of the money-making abductors, however, chose to go underground and monitor the development, following an unusual crackdown by the police, army, foresters, and vigilantes, armed with trackers and other modern technology devices.

A group, SafeCity Volunteers Foundation, led by Harrison Gwamnishu, a human rights and security consultant, is doing a yeoman’s work, helping the government with intelligence and mobilising the residents to fight the kidnappers.

Governor Oborevwori refuses to reveal strategy

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, the Delta State governor, had promised at a June high-level security stakeholders’ meeting that the state would implement data-driven intelligence, crime-mapping tools, and forward-looking surveillance systems to boost the efficiency of law enforcement and lower criminal activity.

“We are going to use technology in the near future to help identify and apprehend all of these criminals who are threatening the peace of our beloved state.”

NDV discovered that Governor Oborevwori followed through on his promises, which resulted in the purchase of cutting-edge technology to apprehend criminals and the formation of a combined police, army, forest guard, vigilante, and others to confront the kidnappers in their underground lair.

For security reasons, the governor refused to reveal the details of the new battle plan.

Abductors stunned by the accuracy of the strikes

Residents under attack witnessed the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cybercrime Squad’s reactivated team, along with members of the Nigerian Army’s 63 Brigade and vigilantes, using the recently purchased, state-of-the-art equipment to storm a kidnappers’ camp in the Ogwashi-Ukwu forest on July 30.

In an ensuing shootout, they killed two of the suspected abductors who had kidnapped two female students from the Ogwashi-Ukwu Polytechnic in the Azagba-Ogwashi-Ukwu community on July 23.

The other gang members were shot and fled the camp. The combined team recovered 39 rounds of live ammunition, one AK-47 rifle, and a bag containing N3,500,000, likely taken from a victim as ransom.

One of the gang’s leaders is a woman

Less than three weeks later, a second kidnapping gang, purportedly headed by a woman, targeted the Akwukwu-Igbo community, the local government area headquarters of Oshimili North, where they abducted Mr. Igiri Samuel, a driver and employee of Seth Integrated Farms, and another employee, Miss Mercy Iteshi.

The SafeCity group received intelligence from the company and contacted the Nigerian Army’s 63rd Brigade.

The security personnel followed the abductors to the nearby Atuma community in the Oshimili North local government area and to the Otulu community in the Aniocha South local government area using the Delta State Government House, Asaba, a tracker, a drone, and other equipment.

The Akwukwu-Igbo community, where the incident occurred, is close to the Atuma and Otulu communities.

Three of the security personnel were killed in a shootout with the kidnappers, who were shocked to learn that they were being followed to the bush hideout.

The two kidnapped employees were freed by security personnel, but Miss Iteshi and a military member were hurt and taken to the hospital.

From the deserted camp, they found one AK-47 rifle, 52 rounds of live ammunition, cell phones, and N2,400,000, believed to have been collected from victims.

Why abductors are on the move — Informant

According to an informed security source, “The leaders of the various kidnap gangs operating in the Delta North senatorial district met and advised their boys to run away, as the hidey-holes were no longer safe, given the newfound precision of security agents in tracking them to their hideouts in the various forests and engaging them in deadly shootouts.”

“They were shocked to learn that security personnel now have access to cutting-edge technology that allows them to track down their hiding places as long as they have called the relatives of their victims to demand ransom.

“We are not surprised that they are fleeing towards the Edo axis, as the security in Delta State turned the tables on them. The majority of them entered from Kogi and Edo States.

“You can reach the Ewohimi, Uromi, and Auchi communities in Edo State from the Onicha-Ugbo community in Delta State. They know the bush paths and tracks well, so they are on the run.

“However, we know that not all of them have run away; some are hibernating in the Urhonigbe axis of Edo State, from where they terrorize travellers and residents of the Abavo community and environs in Delta State.

“While the police and army were searching for them at Abraka some months ago, it was this same Urhonigbe bloc in Edo State they fled to.

“The government of the two states should take joint action to flush them out because some of them are hiding there,” he said.

Kidnapping has dropped —Brig.-Gen. Shonibare, 63 Brigade Commander

Given the scenario, Brig. Gen. Abdulmoshood Shonibare, Commander of the 63rd Brigade, Nigerian Army, bragged after the Delta State Security Council meeting in Asaba, presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on August 13, that the rate of kidnapping has dropped in the state.

The army boss said that the session reviewed the state’s security situation since the last ad hoc meeting in June and found that enhanced coordination among security agencies, traditional rulers, and local government authorities had yielded positive results.

“Delta State is calmer than it was a few months ago, and we can all attest to this. The cases of kidnappings have dramatically reduced, and cultists no longer have a foothold here,” Shonibare said.

He cited a recent rescue operation in which two female students and a male student, kidnapped in separate incidents, were rescued unhurt.

CP Abaniwonda pledges a tranquil Christmas

CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, the Commissioner of Police for Delta Command, highlighted the accomplishments of the police command in cooperation with other security organisations.

“Last year, Delta had one of its most peaceful Christmas celebrations. This year will be even more peaceful. Deltans can return home to celebrate with their loved ones without fear,” he said.

Kidnapping has indeed reduced — Adima, political activist

Mr Blessing Adima, a political activist, told NDV, “I agree with their position that the rate of kidnapping has drastically reduced due to the security offensive in the state, especially in Delta North.”

“The army, in conjunction with the police and community people, is doing a great job over there, and I will advise that the government should extend it to other senatorial districts.

“It appears that they are using sophisticated weapons to locate kidnappers and trace them to where they are. Night and day, they are working, so kudos to the government. When they do well, they deserve our praise.

“I give them credit for the security situation in Delta State at present; they need to extend it to other senatorial districts; that is what we are appealing for,” he said.

It hasn’t simmered down —Ojei, lead activist, YNRO

The lead activist of the Young Nigerian Rights Organisation (YNRO), Victor Ojei, said, “We cannot say that the trend is down; it has not reduced. We should draw lasting and permanent solutions. We should stop talking about the trend coming down and motivate our security agents at all levels.”

“We should invest in security and motivate our security men who go on patrol. We need to invest more in drones. They should give police officers incentives. We should not say security is better.

“Let the state government provide patrol vehicles to all the police divisions in the state. They should brand each patrol vehicle with the name of the respective police division.

“Security business is the business of the federal, state, and local government council areas. The local government areas have their part to play in terms of contributing to local vigilantes and anti-cult. The state has a duty of care.”

Abductors now steer clear of the Abraka community, according to local Omokiniovo

Omokiniovo, a resident of Abraka, told NDV, “The rate of kidnapping in Abraka has decreased in comparison to what it was a few months ago.

”We had great success with our anti-kidnapping demonstration. A few months ago, we staged a protest in Abraka to call for an end to kidnapping. The Divisional Police Officer in Abraka, who led police officers and vigilante officials, shot and killed a kidnap gang leader and three other kidnappers.

“Since that time, abductors have avoided Abraka. This peaceful setting is what we want to keep.”

Fugitive kidnappers strike in Edo, kill 8, abduct one person

Eight members of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and an unnamed civilian were shot dead by the fugitive kidnappers, who joined forces with their Edo State counterparts to attack the BUA Cement Company at Okpella in the Etsako East Local Government Area last weekend.

They abducted a Chinese expatriate working at the company and the occupants, and in a different operation, seized an 18-seater bus belonging to the state-owned New Edo Line and a Toyota Corolla along the Benin–Akure expressway last Friday. The daring kidnappers planned to capture five expatriates in the Okpella attack, but the NSCDC rescued four of them.

“They laid siege to the company’s entrance and opened fire intermittently at the NSCDC operatives, who returned fire. Despite the loss of personnel, NSCDC operatives successfully rescued four expatriates.

“The armed group escaped into the bush with one abducted expatriate. The injured officers were evacuated and are receiving medical care,” a source told NDV.

CSC Afolabi Babawale, the national public relations officer of the NSCDC, who confirmed the death of the officers, said the gun battle with the assailants lasted over three hours. He said the September 25 incident targeted NSCDC operatives attached to the BUA Cement Company while they were on routine patrol to protect Chinese expatriates working at the facility.

While four expatriates were rescued unhurt, one remains missing. Four NSCDC operatives also sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment, according to him.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu, said, “Sixteen of the victims (passengers) have been rescued so far, as search and rescue operations by the Command in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters continue. The incident happened Friday, 5/9/2025, at about 1630 hrs.”

