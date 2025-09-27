Security agents nab kidnap kingpin, 4 others in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

No fewer five kidnap suspects were caught in Kwara State by security agents on Friday. Also 127 bags of cannabis were found hidden in a lorry-load of yam.

Read Also: Dangote refinery halts naira-based petrol sales

The arrest and interception was made by the Joint Security Forces.

Among those arrested on Friday were a notorious Tukur Ibrahim from Tsaragi, who unleashed kidnappings terror in Babanla on August 8, a development that almost left the community deserted.

Teams of the joint security forces comprising of the Police, Army, forests guards, vigilantes and officers from National Security Adviser in Abuja, have been strategically positioned at flash points in Kwara South and North where kidnappings and banditry were prevailent.

Spokesperson of Kwara State Police Command, Ejire Adetoun Adeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement she made available to journalists on Saturday morning.

The statement reads: “The Kwara State Police Command, in collaboration with Operatives of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS), and vigilante groups, has recorded another significant breakthrough in the fight against crime and illicit drug trafficking.

“The joint operation, carried out on 26th September 2025 at about 4p.m., along the Babanla-Oreke-Oke-Ode axis, led to the interception of a vehicle loaded with tubers of yams, under which 127 bags of substances suspected to be cannabis were concealed.‎

“‎Two male suspects, Dan-Teni Haruna and Rabiu Ibrahim both of Saliku, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, were arrested in connection with cannabis smuggling.”

‎It further stated that “In a related development, the operatives also apprehended Mohammed Abubakar and Hussain, both from Tsaragi, and Tukur Ibrahim a notorious kidnapper, who were involved in the invasion of Babanla on 08/08/25.

“After a discreet investigation, the suspects will be arraigned in court.”

‎‎The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, Adekimj Ojo in the statement commended the team for their effective collaboration and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintaining security across the state.

He warned that Kwara will not be a safe haven for criminal elements.

‎Vanguard News