Scammers: Nigeria missing $167.7bn global direct selling market — QNET

By Juliet Umeh

Malaysia-Lifestyle and wellness company, QNET, has warned that Nigeria risked losing out on the rapidly expanding $167.7 billion global direct selling industry due to scams and lack of legislation.

Speaking at the company’s 27th anniversary carnival in Malaysia, with the theme: “Together We Rise,” QNET’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kuna Trevor, highlighted the sector’s transformative potential.

He referenced the 2023 World Federation of Direct Selling Associations, WFDSA, report, which recorded 102.9 million distributors worldwide and identified wellness (32 per cent), personal care (24 per cent), and household goods (17 per cent) as leading categories.

Trevor said: “Direct selling is not just about products; it’s about giving people the power of choice and a path to financial and personal empowerment.

“Countries with strong legislation, such as Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, and Rwanda, are already benefiting, but most Africans are being left behind because of scams and weak regulations.”

Supporting the call, QNET’s Group Chief Communications Officer, Ramya Chandrasekaran, said legislation was the most effective solution.

She stated: “South Africa and Rwanda are the only African countries with direct selling laws. If Nigeria enacts similar legislation, companies will come flooding in because there will be a safety net and clear framework for operations.

“This protects consumers while also creating revenue for government through licensing and capital requirements.”

QNET’s Chief Legal Officer, Nikhil Patel, warned that fraudulent schemes posed a triple threat, saying “they rob victims, tarnish the names of credible companies such as QNET, and discourage investment in local economies.

“When scams thrive, companies spend huge sums cleaning up reputational damage, and this deters new players from entering the market.”

Patel noted that though the Direct Selling Association of Nigeria was incorporated in 2024 with four founding members, it was not yet active.

‘’Without an effective regulatory body, the market remains vulnerable,’’ she stressed.

QNET’s official agent in Ghana, Mr. Bola Ray, shared how Ghana had engaged government to establish a direct selling framework.

He said: “If Nigeria follows this path, it could unlock entrepreneurship, attract foreign investment and leave a legacy of economic empowerment.”

QNET stressed its readiness to work with Nigerian regulators, stakeholders, and the Direct Selling Association of Nigeria to build a safe, thriving environment for direct selling.