Saudi reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties with Nigeria

By Bashir Bello

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, KSA has reaffirmed it commitment to strengthening its ties with the Nigerian government.

The Consul General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kano, Khalil Ahmed Al-Admawi made this known while commemorating the 95th Saudi National Day in Kano.

Al-Admawi said the duo countries had a strong bilateral relations that dated back to over six decades.

According to him, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Republic of Nigeria share over 60 years of friendship and cooperation. We look forward to further fruitful collaboration across various fields to realize the aspirations of our peoples,” he stated.

On the occasion, Al-Admawi extended heartfelt congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as well as to the people of Saudi Arabia on the historic occasion.

He described Saudi Arabia as “a nation that turned dreams into goals and visions into reality, standing among the world’s leading nations.”

The Consul General noted that successive Saudi leaders have built on a legacy of generosity, ambition, solidarity, and authenticity, values now reflected in the official Saudi National Day slogan: “Our pride is in our generosity, our vision, our ambition, our solidarity, our authenticity, and our hospitality.”

On his part, Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf appreciated the excellent bilateral relationship that existed between the countries.

Governor Yusuf commended the kingdom for numerous assistance rendered to the state and Nigeria at large.

The event brought together dignitaries including the Governor of Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabiru Yusuf, consuls general, honorary consuls, and other esteemed guests, who joined in commemorating Saudi Arabia’s journey of unity, progress, and global impact.

The Consulate, however, used the event to showcase the Kingdom’s remarkable achievements and humanitarian leadership among which is the most recent, the two Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Husaina Al-Hassan, and Hassana and Husaina Umar successfully separated at King Abdulaziz Hospital in Riyadh under the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program.

Vanguard News