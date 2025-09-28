Saraki knocks Kwara government over spate of insecurity

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Former Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki has indicted the Kwara state government for being complacent about the security of the lives and property of residents in the state.

Saraki, speaking at the weekend in Ilorin during the state Congress of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)said that the spate of killings, kidnappings, and the collapse of the security system in Kwara state is unprecedented

According to him:”in the last 12 months, about 70 people have been reportedly killed in Kwara North and South, while about 50 people have sustained various forms of injury from the assailants.

” Within the same period, about 42 people have been kidnapped. Also, over 25 communities have been sacked as the residents abandoned their homes in the same period. Under the present government, Kwara State is becoming a one-town state as people from the northern and southern senatorial zones are converging on Ilorin to escape becoming the next victims of the spate of insecurity.

“It has never been this bad in our state, known as the State of Harmony. The state government is living in denial and trying to suppress the facts, figures, and scenarios from coming out.

” They focus on accusing the opposition, which has been alerting the Federal Government and security agencies of the danger that now lurks in our communities, of playing politics with security.”

The former governor also noted that:”today, Kwara State is in a precarious state. Our state is being overrun by bandits, kidnappers, and killers who have waged a ceaseless, needless, and careless onslaught on our people.

“Yet, the government in Kwara State and all the people in governance in the state have maintained a posture of apathy, nonchalance, and a carefree attitude.

“The people in government have watched without a clue on how to stop the violence waged against our people by insurgents. Every day, the story from Kwara State in the national media is about killings, kidnappings, and the displacement of people from their communities.”

He further said that,:”The government in the state in a carefree manner observes in the breach the provision of Section 14 sub-section (2) (b) of the 1999 constitution which states that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”, adding that:”No responsible citizen or party will play politics with the danger to the lives and livelihood of people.

” But as responsible politicians and political platforms who want to genuinely serve our people, we will not keep quiet. We will continue to alert the national and international communities about the danger that daily confronts our people. We will continue to urge the people who can help to come to the rescue of the Kwara people.”

He however commended the new state executive under the Chairmanship of Hon Adamu Bawa which according to him was done under family affair, adding that,”this positive development is something we should all take pride in and be proud of. It confirms that we are a party with values of good leadership, organisation, and discipline.

“It is an indication that we are a party whose members are prepared to make the necessary sacrifices required to govern the state at all levels.”

He also commended the immediate past executive under the Chairmanship of Hon Babatunde Mohammed saying ,”On behalf of all our members, we thank you for your efforts and contributions to the party.”

After the exercise, Alhaji Adamu Bawa Issa from Kaiama emerged as chairman, having scored 1,498 of the 1,572 accredited delegates.

Mrs. Wasilat Atinuke Macarthy from Offa is the new PDP deputy chair, Mallam Abdullahi AbdulRahman (Ilorin West) the secretary, Rev C.O.S. Fawenu from Ifelodun (Treasurer) and Hon. Umar Shero from Baruten as financial secretary.

While Olusegun Olushola Samuel from Isin was returned as the party’s Publicity Secretary, Barrister Monsurat Omotosho is now the legal advisor with Imam Musa Bashir from Mooro among other Exco members, as the auditor.