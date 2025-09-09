Sanwo-Olu to C&S: It’s time to move to the future

By Olayinka Ajayi



Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has urged the leadership of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church Unification (C&S), headed by its supreme head, Adegboyega Alao, to move the Church into the future.



Speaking during the Church’s centenary awards in Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Christian religion, Rev. Bukola Adeleke, in his remarks, commended the Church for a milestone celebration.



He said, “Supreme head of Unification, Adegboyega Alao. We are celebrating the remarkable anniversary of C&S Church, marking 100 years of unwavering faith and dedicated service to both God and our community.



“This is a time to reflect and to move ahead to the future. A century ago, a small group of devoted individuals planted a seed of faith; today that seed has blossomed into a church that sprang across Lagos, Nigeria, Africa and the world. Throughout the years the Church has been a source of comfort, guardianship and support. You have uplifted families, guarded communities, and remained steadfast in prayers. Reminding us all to seek the Lord.



“To the awardees, the awards are a recognition of hard work and dedication to keep building on the foundation of those who came before you. Keeping the family united for a century is no small feat. Your effort has strengthened communities and the growth of Lagos State. I extend my appreciation to the supreme head and the centenary committee for their relentless work in making the celebration a reality. Lagos flourishes because of communities like yours. Your faith and services have boosted our activities to enhance infrastructure, improve healthcare, create jobs and ensure safety.”



Among those awarded were the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Ooni of Ife Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Oba Charles Ibitoye, Revd Mother Esther Ajayi, His Eminence Reuben Basorun, His Eminence Sulaimon Olaye, and Snr Apostle Samuel Shodipo.