Sanwo-Olu tasks Nigerians to remain patriotic

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

The Lagos State Government on Sunday joined other Nigerians to mark the nation’s 65th Independence anniversary with an interdenominational thanksgiving service at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja.

The service, with the “A Rising Nation”, featured a sermon delivered by Rev. Paul Fadaniyi, who drew from Micah 7:8 and stressed that “thanksgiving opens the door for blessings,” adding that a grateful nation attracts God’s favour.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was represented at the service by his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde, who congratulated Nigerians on the milestone and urged them to continue to pray and work for unity and progress.

“For six and a half decades, God has guided and supported our nation. Lagos remains a testament to what Nigeria can achieve when we collaborate in peace and understanding.

“Let us all do our very best to pray for our leaders and to work in good faith as one family,” Ayinde said on behalf of the governor.

He reaffirmed Lagos State’s commitment to policies that promote infrastructure growth, quality education, healthcare delivery and job creation, saying the state will continue to lead by example as the nation strives to fulfil its potential.

The First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, was represented by Mrs Funmi Omotosho. Also present were the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Layode; Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso; and other top government functionaries.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr Adewunmi Ogunsanya, gave the vote of thanks, appreciating guests and calling on citizens to sustain their prayers for Nigeria’s leaders.

The interfaith service was attended by religious leaders, service commanders, heads of government agencies and members of the public, all offering prayers for Nigeria’s continued peace, prosperity and unity.