Sanwo-Olu sympathises with victims of Afriland Towers

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday sympathised with families, organisations and residents who lost their loved ones and goods in Tuesday’s fire outbreak at Afriland Towers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Afriland Towers, a six-storey commercial building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, caught fire on September 16.

Sanwo-Olu, who described the incident as unfortunate, said that he was shocked by the tragedy that claimed lives and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The condolences are contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Thursday.

The governor commiserated with the management and staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and United Capital PLC, the financial and investment services firm, which lost four and six staff members, respectively, in the inferno.

“The fire incident at Afriland Towers on Broad Street was worrisome and a significant loss to the Lagos State Government, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, United Capital PLC and other companies and individuals.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received news of the fire outbreak.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, management and staff of all the organisations that lost their loved ones in the ugly incident. I wish the injured persons speedy recovery,”he added.

The governor also extended his condolences to traders at the nearby Central Plaza, near Mandilas Market, who reportedly lost goods and assets worth millions of naira in the inferno.

He pledged his administration’s continued commitment to strengthening safety measures and emergency response capacity to prevent and contain such incidents.

Sanwo-Olu commended the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS).

He also commended the Federal Fire Service and other first responders for their swift action in extinguishing the fire and minimising casualties.

NAN reports that the incident is one of the most serious commercial building fires on Lagos Island in recent years, which has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of building safety codes, installation of fire detection systems and public awareness on fire prevention.

