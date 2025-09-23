Sanwo-Olu reaffirms commitment to women’s innovation, leadership

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing impactful policies and partnerships that empower women in innovation and leadership roles.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Tuesday at the Lagos State Ministry of Women and Poverty Alleviation’s flagship conference, ‘WAPA Connect,’ held in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the conference is ‘Investing in Lagos Women, Investing in Growth.’

Represented by his Deputy, Mr Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu said the event reflects his administration’s vision for an inclusive, innovative, and prosperous Lagos.

“WAPA Connect Conference is our flagship 2025 event, uniting government officials, civil society, private sector partners, and everyday women across Lagos.

“This year’s theme underscores our strong commitment to making policies practical and impactful, ensuring measurable outcomes for women’s empowerment across Lagos State,” he said.

He explained that the state recently launched the Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy Roadmap, aligning with its agenda to dismantle systemic barriers to women’s economic participation.

“Our aim is to advance the WEE Roadmap by executing programmes that benefit women and girls while integrating them into Lagos’ economy.

“We are committed to improving data on women’s participation, while strengthening alliances with NGOs, women-led organisations, and stakeholders delivering effective empowerment programmes,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He commended the Commissioner and WAPA staff for their dedication to engaging women and girls through diverse empowerment initiatives.

Earlier, Mrs. Bolaji Dada, Commissioner for WAPA, described the programme as a unique platform that enables women from all backgrounds to connect, network, and explore opportunities.

She said the theme was a reminder of the immense benefits society derives when women are empowered and supported.

“Such forums build bridges across industries and generations, fostering collaboration and support that inspires women to dream bigger, aim higher, and achieve greater.

“This theme reminds us that empowering women transforms lives, multiplies opportunities, strengthens families, expands businesses, and drives growth in Lagos State’s economy,” she added.

She emphasized that every naira invested in a woman is an investment in growth for her family, business, and the broader national economy.

Dada highlighted that since Sanwo-Olu’s administration began, WAPA had empowered vulnerable women through short and long-term skills acquisition initiatives.

She listed some initiatives, such as the Micro Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI), Life Skills and Economic Empowerment Programme (LEEP), and Invest in Women in Agriculture.

She added that WAPA’s ‘Purple Project,’ supporting survivors of domestic and gender-based violence, had offered counselling, legal aid, and empowerment support to rebuild lives.

“Since inception, 28,913 students have graduated from our skills acquisition centres, with 70 per cent of MESI beneficiaries empowered with work tools.

“At our Avia farm in Badagry, 5,494 women have been trained in cassava cultivation, vegetable farming, palm oil production, and fish farming,” she said.

According to her, these initiatives have strengthened food security and created employment opportunities in Lagos State.

Dada commended the state government’s continuous support, stressing that WAPA’s achievements reflect Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision of placing women at the heart of development.

