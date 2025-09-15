SAN seek financial autonomy, arbitration rights for traditional rulers

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

A legal luminary, Mr Kunle Adegoke has tasked the Federal Government to fast-track the ongoing constitution amendment to allow traditional rulers in the country enjoy financial autonomy and rights of arbitration.

He disclosed this while delivering a lecture titled, “The Role of Traditional Rulers in Constitutional Democracy in Nigeria”, held at Osun State University, Osogbo on Monday.

He said the establishing National Council of Traditional Rulers to advice the President and its equivalent at the state level, as envisaged in the ongoing constitution amendment is not enough but the process should also grant financial autonomy to the council to insulate traditional rulers from political interference.

He also tasked the National Assembly to make the power to legislate on customary arbitration and other alternative dispute resolution method as an item on the concurrent legislative list to allow traditional rulers arbitrate on matters relating to customary law.

His words, “Traditional rulers have played this role in the past and are still playing same but with less effectiveness than would have been if this is institutionalized in a manner giving it a constitutional bite. Their integration into ADR could enhance access to justice, especially in rural areas where modern institutions of justice have not been readily available or are seen from a hostile perspective.

“It has been suggested that traditional institutions be assigned the role of resident registration in order to enhance mitigation of insecurity. “Their proximity enables accurate tracking of migrants and strangers, providing real-time intelligence to law enforcement and reducing anonymous criminal activities.” It has also been suggested that this could address indigene-settler tensions by reforming citizenship provisions to include long-term residents’ rights, minimizing exclusion that fuels conflicts.

“It is important that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ought to be speedily amended to create roles for traditional rulers. The National Assembly should conclude the on-going reforms aimed at establishing “National Council of Traditional Rulers to advise the President, State Councils of Chiefs to contribute to peace building, customary law, and Local Government Traditional Councils to support grassroots development and community security.” This should include “financial autonomy and constitutional protections to insulate traditional rulers from political interference.”