Samira Buhari takes Nigeria’s women empowerment agenda to UNGA 80

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Dr Samira Buhari, founder of the Daurama Foundation, has drawn global attention to Nigeria’s efforts to advance women’s economic empowerment during the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80).

She was represented by Buhari Salisu Buhari and Dr Souwelimatou Amadou Amani at a side event organised over the weekend by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in New York.

The event, themed ‘Scaling Women’s Economic Empowerment: Financing Inclusive Growth for Peace, Development and Human Rights – Lessons from the Nigeria for Women Programme,’ marked 30 years since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a landmark agreement on gender equality.

In her keynote address, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, stressed the need to build inclusive financing models that reach women across all sectors and regions.

“Economic empowerment for women is not an act of charity. It is a sound investment in Nigeria’s future. We must design financing models that reach the rural woman, the market woman and the young graduate alike.

“When we remove barriers for women, we accelerate our nation’s development and honour the commitments made in Beijing thirty years ago,” he said.

At the session, the Samira Buhari Mentorship Programme (SBMP) was presented as an example of how targeted interventions can help young women develop digital skills, leadership abilities, communication, and entrepreneurship.

The programme recently graduated its 2025 cohort, with participants drawn from communities across Nigeria.

Dr Samira Buhari said the initiative contributes to global development goals on education, gender equality, decent work, and reducing inequalities.

“I am proud of our 2025 mentees whose dedication proves that targeted investment in women yields lasting transformation. Their success strengthens families, communities and our entire nation,” she stated.

The event also examined lessons from the Nigeria for Women Programme (NFWP), a government initiative aimed at scaling inclusive financing for women.

Discussions highlighted the role of civil society, development partners, and the private sector in supporting women’s participation in economic activities.

Participants agreed that governments, donors, investors, and corporate actors must work together to expand access to skills, resources, and opportunities for women and girls, in order to drive sustainable growth and reduce inequality.