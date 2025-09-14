Salah’s late penalty gives Liverpool 1-0 win against Burnley

Mohamed Salah scored a last-gasp penalty against Burnley on Sunday as Liverpool maintained their perfect record to climb back to the top of the Premier League.

Newly-promoted Burnley had kept the champions at bay but a handball from Hannibal Mejbri deep into stoppage time gave Salah a chance to win the match and he made no mistake.

Liverpool have now won all four of their Premier League matches this season after the 80th minute.

They are three points clear of Arsenal, who went top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The visitors dominated possession against Scott Parker’s men but failed to break the deadlock.

Slot left new signing Alexander Isak out of his squad altogether after warning he would ease the forward into action gradually.

But he could still field an impressive attacking line-up including Salah, Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool dominated from the start, with Gakpo having an early sight of goal.

Burnley sought to break quickly when they won possession and Jaidon Anthony fired over in the seventh minute.

Ibrahima Konate had a chance to give Liverpool the lead but headed Gakpo’s corner over the bar from close range.

Milos Kerkez was booked for diving midway through the first half and Slot withdrew him for Andy Robertson shortly before the break.

Ryan Gravenberch flashed a volley wide early in the second half as Burnley failed to clear a corner and Martin Dubravka kept out a long-range effort from Dominik Szoboszlai.

Slot made his first attacking change in the 72nd minute, bringing on Federico Chiesa for Ekitike.

The move almost paid immediate dividends but the Italian international failed to direct his header from Robertson’s cross on target.

Burnley were reduced to ten men as Lesley Ugochukwu was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Wirtz on the edge of the box in the 84th.

Slot threw on Jeremie Frimpong and Rio Ngumoha for Wirtz and Konate in a last-ditch bid for all three points.

Liverpool’s pressure finally paid off when Mejbri put his arm out and referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot.

Salah stepped up and blasted the ball into the net, ensuring a fourth win from four matches.

