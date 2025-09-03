Salah faults comparison of exited, new Liverpool players

Salah

By Emmanuel Okogba

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has urged fans and pundits to stop drawing comparisons between the club’s departed stars and its latest arrivals.

Salah, a key figure at Anfield since 2017, voiced his opinion in response to a post comparing new recruits with those who recently left the club.

A Liverpool fan page on X @AnfieldEdition combined photos of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez alongside photos of new arrivals Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, captioning it “Name a bigger upgrade in footballing history.”

Not satisfied with the comparison, Salah replied, writing “How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the Premier League champions?”

Liverpool have made significant changes to their squad this season, with high-profile exits balanced by ambitious moves in the transfer market.

While Diaz joined Bayern Munich, Nunez left for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Isak’s recently completed move happened for a British record fee.

Other high profile arrivals this season at Liverpool include; Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike, and Jeremie Frimpong.