Safety tops agenda as NAAPE gets fresh leadership

By Dickson Omobola

‎

‎Captain Bunmi Gindeh of the National Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, has emerged president of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, NAAPE.

Gindeh defeated Francis Igwe, an aircraft engineer with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA.

‎

The election took place on Friday, September 27 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, with Gindeh polling 51 votes, while Igwe got 17 votes.

Also, Mudi Muhammad, an aircraft engineer at Arik Air, emerged the national deputy president.

‎‎

‎Speaking after emerging victorious, Gindeh said: “I must commend my predecessor, Abednego Galadima, for taking the initiative to set up a training institute. It was an amazing idea, and we will work very hard to utilise that facility to meet international standards. He performed well and we owe him a lot of gratitude.

‎

‎”There was an intensive campaign before now, but we went to all the various chapters and spoke to them on why they should vote for us. We are a team. It wasn’t just me, the deputy president was the engine room of my campaign, and I appreciate the work he put in.

‎

‎”During the campaign, we talked about the welfare of our members and we would be pushing for standardised contracts across the board, like we have abroad. We are also going to advocate for safety for our members. We will also improve our secretariat so that it can be up to date.

‎

‎”One of the issues that came up during the campaign was that pilots would not have the time to carry out union functions but the beautiful thing which I have learnt is to delegate responsibilities to my team. We would get more done that way. I was in the NCAA but was seconded to the NSIB, so my chapter is the NSIB. The public service rule is very clear on that.”