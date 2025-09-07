Safer Workplaces, Healthier Workers: NSITF launches nationwide protection drive

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, led by Olawaseun Faleye, has rolled out a nationwide health and safety initiative with the procurement of vital equipment for the use of its workforce across the country.

The gesture, according to the Fund, is part of efforts to strengthen workplace safety, promote staff welfare, and align with international best practices on occupational health standards.

Disclosing this in a thank-you message to the Managing Director, the General Manager of the Health, Safety and Environment Department, Mr Tony Eke, commended the management for what he described as a proactive and life-saving initiative.

His letter of appreciation read: “The Health, Safety and Environment Department wishes to extend sincere appreciation to the Management of NSITF for the recent provision of First Aid kits to the head office, regional offices, and branch offices of the Fund.

“This proactive measure demonstrates management’s continued commitment to safeguarding employees, in alignment with the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) standards on Occupational Safety and Health (OHS), which emphasize the responsibility of employers to provide a safe and healthy working environment.”

The procured items, now distributed across all offices of the Fund, include sets of First Aid kits, massagers, blood pressure monitors, and blood sugar testing machines.

Eke noted that: “The availability of First Aid kits at all office locations is a vital step in ensuring readiness to respond to workplace emergencies, mitigating risks, and promoting a culture of safety.”

On behalf of the staff, he further commended the management for the bold move and reaffirmed their collective commitment to sustaining a safe, healthy, and productive workplace.

The initiative, observers say, underscores the resolve of the Olawaseun Faleye–led management to lead by example as the agency mandated to promote workplace health and safety in Nigeria.