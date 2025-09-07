Russia says targeted military sites after Ukraine govt building hit

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service on September 7, 2025, shows a fire at the Ukrainian government building in Kyiv, following an overnight attack, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia fired its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine early on September 7, setting the seat of the Ukrainian government in Kyiv ablaze, authorities said. (Photo by Handout / Ukrainian State Emergency Service / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE ” – HANDOUT – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Russia on Sunday said it had targeted only military sites and related infrastructure in a massive combined overnight strike that had also hit a government building in central Kyiv.

Russian army forces “have struck sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and transport infrastructure”, the defence ministry said in a statement.

