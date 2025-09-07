Home » News » Russia says targeted military sites after Ukraine govt building hit
September 7, 2025

Russia says targeted military sites after Ukraine govt building hit

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service on September 7, 2025, shows a fire at the Ukrainian government building in Kyiv, following an overnight attack, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia fired its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine early on September 7, setting the seat of the Ukrainian government in Kyiv ablaze, authorities said. (Photo by Handout / Ukrainian State Emergency Service / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE ” – HANDOUT – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Russia on Sunday said it had targeted only military sites and related infrastructure in a massive combined overnight strike that had also hit a government building in central Kyiv.

Russian army forces “have struck sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and transport infrastructure”, the defence ministry said in a statement.

