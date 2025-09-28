Russia says hit military targets in mass strike on Ukraine

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on September 28, 2025, Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of an air attack at an undisclosed location in the Kyiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. An overnight Russian barrage on Kyiv killed at least four people, including a 12-year-old girl, Ukrainian authorities said on September 28, 2025. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE” – HANDOUT – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS – AFP CANNOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY OR LOCATION, DATE, AND CONTENT OF THESE IMAGES. /
Russia on Sunday said it had hit military targets during a mass overnight strike on Ukraine, which Kyiv reported killed four civilians and wounded many dozens.
“Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike … against Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises,” Moscow’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
