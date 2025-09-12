Runway Incident: Air Peace denies receiving NSIB report

Air Peace says it has not received official communication from the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) regarding the findings from the July 13 incident in Port Harcourt.

The airline, in a statement released on Friday, rejected the NSIB’s preliminary report, which was released in Lagos.

It stressed that more than a month after the incident, no official findings had been sent, in spite of immediate post-incident crew alcohol testing within an hour.

“As a responsible airline, we prioritise safety, transparency and compliance. It is necessary to set the record straight,” the statement read.

Air Peace added that it conducts regular alcohol and drug tests, enforcing stricter rules than the eight-hour pre-flight limit required by regulation.

The airline disclosed that the flight captain was grounded and remains off duty for failing to adhere to Crew Resource Management (CRM) principles.

It explained that the sanction was not for a positive alcohol test result, as NSIB has not communicated such findings.

The First Officer, praised for calling for a go-around, has been reinstated with full approval from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“If he was involved in drug or alcohol use, NCAA would not have cleared him to resume flying duties,” the airline stated.

Air Peace noted it would intensify alcohol and drug testing if NSIB eventually confirms a positive test result for the relieved captain.

The airline also emphasised the need for stronger Enhanced Crew Resource Management training.

It pledged stricter fitness-for-duty checks and tighter internal monitoring to reinforce its zero-tolerance safety policy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NSIB’s preliminary findings advised Air Peace to strengthen Crew Resource Management.

