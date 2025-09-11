RULAAC to IGP: Free Inspector Adenusi from unlawful detention

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

By Aishat Aliu & Ayomide Pacheco

A civil society organisation, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, has raised the alarm over what it described as the ‘continued unlawful detention, degrading treatment, and denial of due process’ in the case of Inspector Adebisi Adenusi, a serving officer attached to the Ekiti State Police Command.

In an open letter dated September 10, 2025, by its Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, the group lamented that Inspector Adebisi had been kept in solitary detention at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, since June this year, despite his dismissal from service on July 10.

According to RULAAC, the 48-year-old officer was arrested after he allegedly posted and later deleted a message in a private police WhatsApp group suggesting that officers consider strike action to demand better welfare. While eight other officers arrested in connection with the matter were said to have been released after orderly room trials, Adebisi, had remained the only one still held without lawful basis.

According to the letter, “He has been denied access to his family, legal representation, and medical care.

He developed bronchitis while in custody and nearly died before belated hospitalisation. There has been threats to his life in detention and obstructed interventions. Despite being dismissed from service on July 10, he continued to be detained arbitrarily, a case of double punishment and outright violation of his constitutional rights.

“His wife, Damilola, has cried out publicly about the trauma and hardship inflicted on her and their children, who are deprived of their breadwinner. This case is not just about one officer. It speaks directly to human rights, institutional integrity, and the morale crisis within the police. It reveals a troubling pattern where legitimate welfare concerns by officers are silenced with intimidation and persecution rather than addressed constructively.”

RULAAC urged the Inspector-General to immediately order Adebisi’s release, hold accountable those responsible for his cruel treatment, and provide support to his distressed family.

It also called on the police leadership to strengthen mechanisms for officers to express welfare grievances without fear of reprisals and to reassure Nigerians that the Force under his watch would uphold due process, human rights and the rule of law.

“The Nigeria Police cannot claim to defend the rights of citizens while trampling on those of its own officers,” the group stated.

Vanguard was yet to get the reaction of the Force headquarters to the petition at pres time.