Rotary Int’l to tackle malaria, diarrhea with $9.8m in Nigeria

….warns of polio return to Nigeria

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a bid to reduce disease burden in Nigeria, the President -Elect for the year 2026/2027 of Rotary International, Olayinka Akeem Babalola, Tuesday, disclosed $9.8 million to fight against malaria, diarrhea and pneumonia among children in Nigeria.

Babalola made this known at a press briefing while he said similar project in Zambia with $4 million committed to it led to about 50 per cent reduction of malaria cases in that country.

According to him, they are also working in Kebbi and other States to ensure the reduction of malaria and other cases.

He also said at the national level, Rotary is intervening with a $2 million pilot Programme to tackle maternal and childhood mortality in some states including Gombe, Nasarawa, and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

He said: “We know what to do to finish the job. We are committed to making a difference in Nigeria, and we are working with the government to achieve our goals.”

However, he warned that polio might return to Nigeria without routine immunization against the disease, as the situation exposes children in Nigeria to great health risk of contracting the disease despite the country was declared polio free.

He also lamented that the routine immunization in the country is very low, hence the need to scale it up to safeguard the lives of children.

He added that there was a time polio killed and also caused disability in 1,000 children on daily basis in 125 countries, but with the sustained campaign against polio the number of countries has drastically reduced.

“There are some issues that have emerged in many of the countries where polio has been eradicated, you need to continue to vaccinate the children because until there is no more case of polio, no child is safe.

“Our routine immunization coverage as a country has been very low. You need to get about 80 percent of immunization coverage to have what we call herd immunity. So anything that comes in there cannot survive but on the average, some of our states are as low as 13 per cent in the northwest.

“You will notice that many of the cases you are now seeing as a variance of COVID are mostly present in those parts of the country where the routine immunization coverage is very

low”, he said.

He further stated that, “Now, only two countries Afghanistan and Pakistan are still considered polio-endemic. And even in those countries, the number of wild polio cases recorded last year was less than 50, and mostly isolated to border regions.

“Our promise to the children of the world is that polio shall not kill nor maim any child. That’s our promise to the children of the world. Until we deliver on that promise, we shall not have any other corporate initiative.”