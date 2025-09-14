Rotary International’s zero Malaria project brings relief to Bayelsa communities

By Samuel Oyadongha

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove, Minnesota, USA, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Yenagoa Towers and the Sagbama Primary Healthcare Authority, has launched the Zero Malaria Project in Bayelsa State.

More than 1,500 residents from 15 communities have so far benefited from the initiative, which provided training for community volunteers, free malaria testing and treatment, distribution of insecticide-treated nets, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, and free medicated eyeglasses.

Speaking during the week-long programme in Sagbama Local Government Area, Chief Mrs. Jennifer Borel, Project Director and Assistant Governor of Rotary District 5950, USA, emphasized the importance of prevention in the fight against malaria.

“Bayelsa was selected because of its high water table and frequent flooding, which increase mosquito breeding and malaria prevalence. These are also hard-to-reach areas, so I felt compelled to bring the project here to help save lives,” she said.

Borel noted that a similar project launched in 2022 in Patani, Delta State, led to a drastic reduction in malaria cases, with zero deaths recorded since then. “We decided to extend the project to Bayelsa State communities in the riverine areas of Nigeria,” she added, expressing confidence that the trained volunteers would sustain the impact by reaching remote communities.

District Governor-elect of Rotary District 9141 (covering Rivers, Delta, Edo, and Bayelsa States), Anthony Olikagu, hailed the project, saying it would bring joy to families in mosquito-prone areas. “Malaria deprives people of their joy, and I am delighted that thousands of families will find relief through this project,” he said.

The Chairperson of Sagbama Local Government, Alice Tangi (represented by Vice Chairman Jefferson Tobi), and the Pere of Kumbowei Kingdom, His Royal Majesty King Boloyi Sufadoh, also praised the initiative, describing it as timely for riverine communities that suffer high malaria rates during the rainy season.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the intervention. “I received a mosquito net and malaria medication. I am very grateful because it is not easy to implement such initiatives, especially in rural areas like ours,” said Victor Ebiado, one of the recipients.

Dr. Nduku Maxwell, medical consultant for the project, described the programme as a vital step in saving lives. “With Nigeria accounting for about 27 percent of the world’s malaria burden, initiatives like this are crucial in assisting government health institutions to eliminate the disease,” he stated.