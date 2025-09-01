Rotary Club of Sapele Urban installs Randy Okotie as 11th President

…unveils 2025/2026 Projects

By Paul Olayemi

It was a colourful gathering on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the Richard Continental Hotels and Suites, Sapele, Delta State, as members of Rotary Club International, family, friends, and dignitaries converged to witness the installation of Rotarian Randy Okotie as the 11th President of the Rotary Club of Sapele Urban. The event also featured the inauguration of new board members and directors, alongside the unveiling of ambitious community service projects for the 2025/2026 Rotary Year.

The occasion attracted notable personalities including the Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Arthur Akpowvowo; Delta State Commissioner for Education, Professor Nyerohwo Johnbull Tonukari; the Omamigo of Okpe Kingdom, Chief Anthony Aghogho Owumi; and the immediate past president of the club, Rotarian Festus Emoefe Oseni. In his valedictory speech, Oseni expressed gratitude to God for a successful tenure, describing his leadership journey as a “learning curve.” He thanked members for their “unwavering support” and urged them to rally behind the new president.

Addressing journalists shortly after his installation, Rotarian Randy Okotie described Rotary as “more than service to humanity,” pledging to build on the legacies of his predecessors. He revealed that the 2025/2026 Rotary Year, tagged Unite for Good, would focus on Rotary International’s seven core areas, including sanitation, maternal and child health care, peace and conflict resolution, and economic development. “It’s not about creating my own ideas; Rotary already has a tested template. My focus is to strengthen what we’ve done, improve on it, and most importantly, bring in new members while ensuring no member leaves,” he said.

Highlighting Rotary’s past achievements in Sapele, Okotie noted that the club had made significant contributions such as providing boreholes for communities and supporting various humanitarian causes. He stressed that his administration would “prioritise sustainability” in all projects, ensuring that initiatives are maintained and expanded for long-term impact.

In his goodwill message, Rt Hon Arthur Akpowvowo praised Okotie as “a friend, a brother, and a jolly good fellow,” adding that the overwhelming show of love at the event reflected his personality. “I encourage him to remain true to himself and continue the good works he is known for,” the Deputy Speaker stated.

Professor Tonukari, who revealed that he had known Okotie since their primary school days, described the new president as “a die-hard Sapele man” committed to community development. “I want him to continue with his philanthropy and the way he has helped Sapele over the years. He is someone I trust and rely on,” he said.

For his part, Chief Anthony Owumi, Chairman of the Installation Committee noted that as the only charter member of Rotary Club Sapele Urban, he had witnessed the club’s steady growth over the years. “Rotary is about supporting the less privileged. We will continue to work together to ensure the club reaches greater heights,” Owumi affirmed.

Also speaking, Miss Alote Jessica congratulated Okotie, wishing him a “smooth year of service” and praying for divine guidance to “lead the club to a greater level.” She expressed hope that his administration would enjoy “good and willing people” to support its goals.

The event, which was marked by music, camaraderie, and expressions of solidarity, ended with renewed commitment from members and guests to uphold the ideals of Rotary — service above self, community impact, and enduring fellowship.