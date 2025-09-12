Rotarian Abubakar emerges new president Rotary club of Osubi

Rotarian Malik Abubakar shortly after he was decorated as the 16th President Rotary club of Osubi, Delta state.

By Jimitota Onoyume

Rotarian Malik Abubakar has emerged the 16th president of Rotary club of Osubi, Delta state with a promise to invest a total of approximately ten million naira on various humanitarian projects during the period of his presidency.

Speaking shortly after his investiture at the colorful investiture and fund raising ceremony, the new Rotary president of Osubi Rotarian Abubakar, appealed for financial support from members and friends of the Rotary club to enable it actualize its vision to create lasting changes in communities during his tenure.

“We will promote peace and fight diseases . Our commitment to create lasting changes in communities will require support from you all and friends of the Rotary club “, he said.

While announcing a donation of five hundred thousand naira the new president said he dropped the money to show that he was determined to lead from the front during his tenure.

“I will support the club with five hundred thousand naira. I want to lead from the front.”, he said.

Continuing, he said he had earmarked various sums of money for projects which included back to school , provision of portable water in communities, visit to the Warri correction centre , conflict resolution issues, provision of kits to pregnant women , environmental sanitation exercises , financial assistance to twenty petty traders and more .

His family members, senior Rotary members ( pro Max presidents ) , friends and some public spirited institutions announced several donations to support the vision of the new president and his team.

A new board was also inaugurated for the Rotary club of Osubi at the ceremony.

Earlier Rotarian Gloria Omamogho before handing over to the new president, presented awards to members who supported her presidency. Some of those who got the awards were Rotarian Ighodalo Akpasubi, even the new president Abubakar who served as Foundation Chair during her tenure got the award.

Rotarian Nicholas Otobo who spoke for the district governor said his directive was that the new executives of Rotary club of Osubi should give special attention to the provision of portable water in communities.

“In this 2025/2026 the District governor’s message is very clear. Portable water should get to all the corners of district 9141. Every project should centre on water. We encourage all to support the new president Rotarian Malik’s projects.”, he said