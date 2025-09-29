Roomans will Saga: Dementia runs in our family —Groenen tells Court

By Innocent Anaba

Casper Groenen, a nephew of late billionaire businessman, Jacobus Roomans, has told a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square that dementia runs in their family, insisting his uncle lacked the mental capacity to make a valid will in his final years.

Roomans’ three sons—Simon, Kyle, and Daniel—are challenging their father’s July 5, 2022, will, claiming he suffered from a cognitive disorder since 2010 and could not have validly executed it. They allege that Roomans’ widow, Maria Mahat, exerted undue influence to ensure the estate was left entirely to herself and her son, Romario.

The defendants, including Mahat and the will’s executors, Luke Ilogu, SAN, and Stanley Onuosa, maintain that Roomans was of sound mind when he signed the document. Both sides have presented medical evidence to back their claims.

Testifying virtually, Groenen, a Dutch citizen, told Justice Adedayo Oyebanji that his uncle began showing signs of dementia as far back as 2014. He recalled Roomans once referred to him as a 10-year-old despite being 50 at the time. According to him, Roomans’ two sisters also suffered from dementia before their deaths.

He further claimed that by 2018, the once tough businessman had lost his independence, recounting an encounter in London where Roomans appeared unable to act without his wife’s approval.

However, under cross-examination, Groenen admitted his view was a personal opinion, though he acknowledged that his uncle still sent him a £2,000 monthly allowance during the period he claimed he had dementia.

Justice Oyebanji adjourned the matter till September 30.