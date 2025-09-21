Ronaldinho to present 2025 Ballon d’Or award to winner

The football world is set for another glittering night as the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday, September 22.

Reports suggest that France Football’s most prestigious individual honour will be presented by none other than legendary Brazilian playmaker Ronaldinho.

While organisers have yet to confirm the news, anticipation is running high among football fans worldwide.

This year’s Ballon d’Or is shaping up to be a dramatic showdown between two players who have followed in Ronaldinho’s footsteps: Ousmane Dembélé of PSG and Barcelona’s 18-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal.

The prospect of Ronaldinho presenting the award to one of them has been described as poetic, with both players representing the clubs that turned the Brazilian into a global icon.

Yamal, who helped Barcelona claim a domestic treble, has had a breakout season that earned him the LALIGA EA SPORTS Best Under-23 Player award. The teenager racked up 18 goals and 21 assists, becoming the youngest player to score in a Clásico and the youngest to make 100 appearances for the club.

The Spanish wonderkid also helped Spain win the European Championship in a record-breaking campaign, further strengthening his Ballon d’Or case. His supporters argue that his blend of youthful exuberance and end product makes him a worthy winner despite his age.

On the other hand, Dembélé represents redemption and consistency at the highest level. The French international has been reborn under PSG manager Luis Enrique, leading the club to a historic treble including their first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

Dembélé’s 32 goals and eight assists across all competitions have made him the statistical frontrunner. PSG Sporting Director Luis Campos has openly backed him, saying: “If his name were Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, there would be no discussion.” Campos went further, claiming that if Dembélé does not win, “it suggests a failure on the part of the voters.”

Even Ronaldinho has praised the PSG forward’s game, telling L’Equipe via Paris Fans: “I don’t like to compare much. I mainly look at my old teams and those that are still in the Champions League. There’s Ousmane Dembélé at PSG. I like him a lot.

“He has a slightly Brazilian style! He’s disconcerting, he invents, he provokes. He’s often unreadable and, what’s more, he scores a lot of goals. He’s revealing himself, bursting into a different role than he did at PSG last year or at Barcelona.”

With two players boasting such compelling cases—Yamal with his brilliance and narrative as football’s next superstar, and Dembélé with his trophies and peak performance—the 2025 Ballon d’Or could be one of the most hotly contested editions in years.

Vanguard News