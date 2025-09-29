Romelu Lukaku mourns father’s death at 58

inset: young Lukaku with father

By Emmanuel Okogba

Napoli and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku is mourning the loss of his father, Roger Lukaku, who passed away at the age of 58.

The news comes at a difficult time for the Belgian striker, who is also sidelined with an injury.

In an emotional gesture, Lukaku has cleared his Instagram page, leaving behind only a heartfelt tribute to his late father. His message read:

“Thank you for teaching me everything I know. I’m forever grateful and appreciate you. Life will never be the same. Protecting and guiding me like no one else could. I won’t be the same. The pain and tears are flowing big time, but God will give me the strength to get myself back together.”

Lukaku, who played a pivotal role in Napoli’s recent title-winning campaign, has received an outpouring of support from fans and the football community as he deals with both grief and injury recovery.

Roger Lukaku, himself a former professional footballer, played a significant role in shaping his son’s career. His influence, both on and off the pitch, has been widely acknowledged by Romelu, who often credited his father as his greatest inspiration.