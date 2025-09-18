Rivers: Tinubu has no power to suspend elected Governor, state lawmakers — Atiku

Atiku Abubakar

ABUJA — Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has faulted President Bola Tinubu over the suspension and recent reinstatement of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the State House of Assembly, describing the action as unconstitutional and illegal.

Atiku, in a statement posted Thursday on his official X platform, insisted that there was nothing to celebrate in the lifting of the suspension, as the action itself had no basis in law.

“Lifting the suspension of Governor Simi Fubara is nothing to cheer about. The suspension of the Rivers State Governor and the State House of Assembly was unconstitutional when it was done six months ago and is still illegal today,” Atiku wrote.

He further stressed that President Tinubu lacked the constitutional authority to suspend a democratically elected governor and state lawmakers, declaring the episode a dangerous sign of creeping dictatorship.

“President Tinubu had no power to suspend a democratically elected governor and state lawmakers. The Rivers shenanigans only signpost the dictatorship of the Tinubu administration,” the former Vice President added.

Atiku’s remarks come barely 24 hours after President Tinubu lifted the state of emergency in Rivers State and directed Governor Fubara, his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the House of Assembly to resume office on Thursday, September 18.