Niger Delta rights activist, Ann-Kio Briggs, has demanded transparency on the terms of agreement reached between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and President Bola Tinubu before the end of the six-month emergency rule in Rivers State.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Briggs argued that the people of the state had the right to know what was agreed behind closed doors, warning that silence could erode the governor’s credibility.

“We are the people who have paid the greatest price in all of these things, and to not be aware of the decision which will affect us, and therefore, we can’t gauge the extent to which these decisions will affect us, it becomes very difficult to flow with the politicians,” she said.

According to her, withholding details of the pact was “unacceptable” to people from the riverine area of the state, where Fubara hails from.

“It’s just an impossible situation where we have found ourselves. We don’t know what the President has insisted on, we don’t know what was agreed upon, and where that leads the people of Rivers State. So, we need to know what was agreed on,” she stressed.

Briggs also joined calls for Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), who served as the state’s sole administrator during the emergency period, to account for public funds spent under his watch.

“The state funds spent during the emergency rule belonged to the people of the state and should be accounted for,” she said.

Fubara resumed office on September 17, 2025, after the emergency rule was lifted by President Tinubu. He was received at the Government House, Port Harcourt, by his wife, security heads, and stakeholders before inspecting his residence and resuming duties.

The governor, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and members of the state assembly had been suspended on March 18, 2025, following the declaration of emergency rule over political instability.

Vanguard News