Rivers: Oluba hails Tinubu for lifting emergency rule, laud Tompolo’s intervention

An Ijaw chief from Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Timi Oluba has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for lifting the State of Emergency rule in Rivers.

Tinubu on Wednesday, announced the cessation of the six months emergency rule after it’s expiration.

This has paved the way for Governor Sim Fubara, his Deputy and members of Rivers State House of Assembly to resume in their respective offices on 18th September, 2025.

In a statement on Thursday, in Warri, Delta State, Oluba celebrated with Governor Fubara and the good people of Rivers as democratic governance is restored.

Oluba, also Chairman of Akpata-Gbegbe, an oil producing community, Jones Creeks, OML42, Gbaramatu Kingdom, appreciated High Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo for his role in the reconciliation of Wike and Fubara.

He advised Governor Fubara and Rivers State House of Assembly to collaborate, work in unity for the growth and development of Rivers State.

“ The Executive and Legislative Arm must prioritize peace and unity of Rivers people. They should pay more attention to delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State. Also, the people of Rivers State should put their differences aside and continue to support Governor Fubara “