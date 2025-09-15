Rivers: Labour Party demands probe of six-months emergency rule

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP), has demanded for an immediate probe of the six-months emergency rule in Rivers State.

Interim National Publicity Secretary of the party, Tony Akeni, expressed the party’s position on the emergency rule in Rivers State, in Abuja, late on Monday.

Akeni alleged among other things that, the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Admiral Ibom-Eke Ibas, simply acted the script of President Bola Tinubu and his political ally, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, to gain access into the state treasury and hijack the political structure.

He said, “There are two designs by President Tinubu and his favourite South-South sidekick, Wike, in the coup and siege against democracy in River state. The political and the economic designs.

“To assess Sole Administrator Admiral Ibok-Eke Ibas’s performance during the period, his only achievement is that he did a good job standing in for his adopted new masters, Tinubu and Wike.

“In both plots, Tinubu and Wike fully succeeded. The only plot left they don’t know about is that they do not own tomorrow.

“Yes, they don’t. In 2027, Tinubu and Wike may wake up to find that it is God and Rivers State’s 7.2 million reborn citizens who actually own and will determine their destiny in 2027.

“Not the two clay emperors riding roughshod over their governor, Simi Fubara, and their treasury today.”