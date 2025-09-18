Rivers: I’ve forgiven him, Wike says of Fubara

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he has put aside past differences with Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, insisting that reconciliation has already taken place.

Speaking on Wednesday while featuring on Channels TV programme, Politics Today, monitored in Abuja, Wike said he would not engage with Governor Fubara if he had not forgiven him, stressing that for him, “everything is over.”

“I have already said that we have been speaking. I will not engage with a man I have not forgiven. Everything is over. I am not a politician who says one thing today and another tomorrow. We must move forward,” he said.

The former Rivers governor, however, accused some unnamed individuals of attempting to frustrate the peace process by deliberately twisting legal interpretations surrounding the conduct of local government elections in the state.

“Unfortunately, there are people who do not want peace. Today, I watched individuals twisting the law, claiming illegality in the conduct of local government elections. But ask them: what did they do to prevent such illegality in the first place?” Wike queried.

He further lauded President Bola Tinubu for his intervention in restoring calm in Rivers, noting that peace had returned to the state despite efforts by “conflict merchants” to stir crisis.

“The president has done a great deal for us, and peace has been restored,” Wike added.

Vanguard News