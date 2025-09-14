Rivers holds Thanksgiving Service as emergency rule nears end

Activities marking the end of emergency rule in Rivers State commenced on Sunday with an inter-denominational thanksgiving service at the Ecumenical Centre, Abonima Wharf, Port Harcourt.

The service, attended by the state administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ekwe Ibas (rtd), top government officials, traditional rulers, security chiefs, and other dignitaries, signaled the beginning of transition events ahead of the September 18 deadline for the return of the suspended governor and legislature.

The six-month emergency rule imposed on the state is set to lapse this week, paving the way for the resumption of democratic governance.

In the build-up to the transition, Ibas has taken steps to address lingering issues in the state, including the inauguration of a new Rivers State Pensions Board on Friday. The board, he said, was mandated to restore accountability, transparency, and efficiency to the pension system, with a focus on ending years of delayed payments to retirees.

“Today’s event is not just ceremonial; it is a reaffirmation of our government’s commitment to ensuring that those who have labored faithfully in the service of our dear state are treated with dignity, respect, and care they truly deserve,” Ibas said during the inauguration.

Invited guests at the thanksgiving service included permanent secretaries, local government chairmen, heads of state security and paramilitary agencies, board members, captains of industry, and community leaders