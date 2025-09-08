Rivers hail Egberipapa for championing unity, development with RGM

High Chief Sobomabo Jackrich aka Egberipapa

By Jimitota Onoyume

Residents of Port Harcourt and other parts of Rivers state have commended the founder of Rivers Grassroots Movement, RGM, Chief Sobomabo Jackrich, aka Egberipapa, for his commitment to good governance and development in Rivers and the Niger Delta region.

Comrade Ineye Philip in a statement spoke glowingly of Chief Sobomabo.

He said: ” Chief Sobomabo Jackrich aka Egberipapa, founder of the Rivers Grassroots Movement , is a household name when it comes to the contemporary history of the struggle of Niger Delta people for a better deal in the nation’s federalism.

“He is so passionate about good governance for Rivers state. As the founder of the RGM, his focus is to unite people across the state to support good governance.

“Sobomabo Jackrich is walking the path of great leaders like Adaka Boro, Chiefs Harold Dappa Biriye, Chief Edwin Clark and other prominent Ijaw leaders who literally lived their lives agitating for a Niger Delta where its rich oil and gas resources will translate into meaningful development for the people.

“In the early 2000 Sobomabo who is widely known in the Niger Delta and the country by his nickname Egberipapa confronted criminal elements in the creeks indulging in sea piracy , oil theft and related acts that almost discredited the genuine struggles of insurgents in the region for better attention from the federal government of Nigeria.

“Interestingly the economic survival of the Nigerian state derives largely from the oil and gas from the region but communities in Rivers state and the Niger Delta are grossly underdeveloped with many living far below the poverty line.

“When the federal government during the administration of former president Umar Yaradua made appreciable commitment to address challenges of poverty ,underdevelopment in the region and appealed for an end to insurgency for development to thrive Egberipapa was one of those that embraced the presidential amnesty programme of the government. The federal government had rolled out a presidential amnesty programme for insurgents to achieve the needed atmosphere for development to take place.

“Egberipapa has remained driven by his passion to see development in Rivers state and the entire region. Today he heads the Rivers Grassroots Movement, a development purpose driven initiative he established. We are totally with him “, he said.

At a meeting of members of the RGM in Port Harcourt , Sobomabo said the body was ready to welcome new members.

He said: “I had a meeting with a cross section of new and old members of the Rivers Grassroot Movement in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area who visited to Express their solidarity and unfeathered support for the movement.

“As a Grassroot people oriented movement, we have made it a continuous process to constantly engage with the people which has built the formidable web of support across the 23 LGAs in the State.

“Our doors are open to receive all Rivers people in our quest to unite the state for one purpose, one voice and for one Rivers State that is on a path of sustained growth and progress.”

Like Ineye Emeka in Ogbunabali also pledged his loyalty to the Egbeirpapa’s led RGM.

“We have confidence in High Chief Sobomabo Jackrich aka Egberipapa. He has remained focused on his struggle for a better Rivers state and Niger Delta region . We will continue to work with him”, a youth in Ogbunabali, Emeka said.