Rivers group calls for reinstatement of Fubara, State Assembly after emergency rule

Siminalayi Fubara

The Rivers Grassroot Movement (RGM) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reinstate Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly after the state of emergency in the state expires.

Speaking at an extraordinary stakeholders’ meeting on Monday, the group said the reinstatement is important to sustain peace, development and democratic governance in Rivers State.

In a statement, the RGM commended Governor Fubara for what it described as restraint during the recent crisis and acknowledged the role of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, in efforts to restore calm.

“Our purpose is to unite Rivers people, regardless of political affiliation, into one collective voice,” the group said, urging political actors in the state to prioritise unity and the common interest of residents.

The movement called for harmonious relations between the executive and the legislature, saying cooperation at the top is necessary to rebuild public trust and accelerate development across Rivers State.

As the 2027 elections approach, the RGM encouraged voters to consider competence, credibility and track records when choosing leaders.

The group also presented an Award of Trusteeship to High Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs, recognising his contributions as described by RGM members.