Rivers Assembly urges Fubara to forward list of commissioners for confirmation

Siminalayi Fubara

…Calls on Governor to Present Appropriation Bill

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State House of Assembly has called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to forward the list of commissioner nominees for screening and confirmation in line with constitutional provisions.

The Assembly also urged the governor to present an appropriation bill that reflects current realities in the state, following the end of the six-month emergency rule that stemmed from the recent political impasse.

At its first legislative sitting on Thursday after the emergency rule, the House, through a motion sponsored by the Leader, Hon. Major Jack, and eight others, set the legislative agenda for the remainder of the Third Session of the 10th Assembly.

While debating the motion, members unanimously commended the initiative, stressing the need for stability and responsive governance.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, applauded President Bola Tinubu for restoring democratic institutions in the state. He assured that the Assembly would work with Governor Fubara in line with the peace accord and constitutional provisions.

“The House will work with the Governor and abide by the terms of the peace parley and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the interest of peace and good governance in the state,” Amaewhule stated.

A statement issued by Martins Wachukwu, Special Assistant on Media to the Speaker, noted that the House also resolved to examine developments in the last six months, particularly concerning the award of contracts and expenditures from the state’s Consolidated Revenue Fund.