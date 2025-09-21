River Park Estate: I Founded JonahCapital, not Ghanaians- Ogunmuyiwa replies Wike

Wike

By Soni Daniel

ABUJA – Nigerian real estate investor, Dr. Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa, has stated that he is the founder of JonahCapital Nigeria Limited, the company behind the development of River Park Estate, Abuja, and not Ghanaian investors as recently claimed.

In a statement made available to Vanguard on Sunday, Ogunmuyiwa refuted comments by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, suggesting that the estate belonged to Ghanaian businessman Sam Jonah of JonahCapital.

According to him, JonahCapital Nigeria Limited was incorporated in 2006 with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC Reg. No. 669754) through the law firm of L.D. Shwarkuka & Associates, with himself and his wife holding 60 percent majority shareholding.

Ogunmuyiwa alleged that the ongoing ownership tussle over River Park Estate stemmed from disputes with foreign partners over shareholding adjustments made in 2024, which he claims were unfavorable to Nigerian investors.

“While we are not concerned about the claims being made, Nigerians can verify the facts in the police report of June 27, 2025,” Ogunmuyiwa said, stressing that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has already taken steps in court to establish ownership of the estate.

He appealed to Nigerians to remain attentive to the legal process, noting that the matter is currently before the courts for determination.