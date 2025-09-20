Rising prices, empty plates: How women shoulder Nigeria’s hunger

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

For 38-year-old Aisha, a mother of five in Bauchi State, every dawn begins with the same silent sacrifice: skipping breakfast so her children can eat. “I drink water and go to the farm,” she tells Vanguard. “If the children eat, I’m happy. I can manage my hunger.”

Aisha’s story mirrors the lives of millions of Nigerian women carrying the hidden burden of a deepening food crisis. While they produce, trade, and cook much of the country’s food, women are eating last and least absorbing the shock of rising prices, shrinking harvests, and insecurity.

Rising Food Prices and Inflation

Food inflation in Nigeria has climbed to record highs. In low-income households, women like Aisha are the first to skip meals, prioritising children, husbands and other loved ones.

In lower markets, female traders are reportedly faced with dwindling profits as the cost of grains, vegetables, and transport spikes. The toll is physical and emotional: malnutrition, stress, and mounting health risks for women and their children.

In Benue, known as Nigeria’s “food basket,” floods have swallowed farmland, leaving thousands of women farmers stranded. Without savings or insurance, they cannot recover easily. Most have no access to early warning systems or climate adaptation training. Post-harvest losses are worsening because storage facilities remain inadequate. “Everything we planted washed away,” says Grace, a cassava farmer. “I borrowed money for fertilizer. Now I owe and have nothing to sell.”

Insecure Land Rights and Limited Inputs

Though women make up nearly half of Nigeria’s agricultural workforce, they own less than 20 percent of farmland. Most rely on male relatives for access to land, a situation that limits their autonomy. Without collateral, women are also cut off from bank loans, improved seeds, or extension services. The result is lower yields, declining household food production, and entrenched poverty.

Conflict, Displacement and Insecurity

In the North-East, conflict has uprooted thousands of families. Markets have closed, transportation is unsafe, and women are forced to rely on humanitarian aid. Displaced women and girls face hunger, gender-based violence, and the loss of their only sources of livelihood. “We farm with fear now,” says Hauwa, an internally displaced widow. “Sometimes we don’t go at all. The risk is too high.”

Speaking at the Media Engagement on Strengthening Women’s Voices for Food Security in Nigeria organized by the Center for Gender Economics in Africa (CGE Africa), the Executive Director of CGE Africa, Mrs. Uchenna Idoko lamented that women are constantly faced with wanting sacrifice their meals for other relatives due to food insecurity that has taken its toll on the country.

Her words, “When women eat last and least, families and nations suffer most because food insecurity begins with women and end with women. Hence, the need to amplify their voices to be heard.

“Food insecurity, fueled by rising prices, climate change, and conflict, is disproportionately affecting women. For many women in Nigeria, the day begins with a daunting task, finding food for their families.

“With food prices skyrocketing and inflation at an all-time high, women are forced to skip meals so their children can eat. The strain is palpable, and the impact on their health and well-being is evident.

“Climate change is further exacerbating the situation. Unpredictable rainfall and floods are destroying crops and farmland, leaving women farmers with limited options. Without access to climate information and early warning systems, they are unable to prepare for the disasters that are becoming increasingly frequent.

“The lack of secure land rights and limited access to farm inputs, training, and financing are additional barriers that women face. With less than 20% of agricultural land owned by women, they are often at the mercy of male relatives and are vulnerable to displacement.

“Conflict and insecurity are also taking a toll on women. Displacement and disruption of food systems are leaving them without livelihoods, and the risk of gender-based violence is ever-present,” she lamented.

According to her, despite these challenges, women in Nigeria are resilient and determined.

“They are the caregivers, farmers, and entrepreneurs who keep their communities going. However, their contributions are often overlooked, and their voices are not heard in policy-making circles.

“It is time to change this narrative. The media plays a critical role in highlighting the plight of women in Nigeria and pushing for policy change. By amplifying their stories, exposing policy gaps, and mobilizing public support, the media can be a powerful advocate for women’s rights.

“The policy recommendations are clear: protect women’s land and property rights, target women farmers in climate adaptation programs, expand access to affordable food and farming inputs, include women in food security planning, and improve nutrition-sensitive social protection.

“The story of Nigerian women is one of struggle, resilience, and determination. It’s a story that needs to be told, and it’s a story that demands action. We must act now to ensure that women in Nigeria have the support they need to feed their families, secure their livelihoods, and build a better future,” she stressed.

