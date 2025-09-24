Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome baby girl

Credit: Rihanna//Instagram

Rihanna has expanded her family once again, this time welcoming a daughter with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The singer and business mogul shared the news on Wednesday on Instagram, posting a photo of the newborn, whom they named Rocki Irish Mayers.

The couple, who already have two sons — RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023 — are now parents of three. Their baby girl was born on September 13.

Rihanna, known for blending motherhood with her signature style, revealed her third pregnancy in May during her appearance at the MET Gala.

The Grammy winner has long spoken about her desire for a large family. In a 2020 interview with British Vogue, she said, “I’ll have kids – three or four of ‘em. The only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, were friends for years before confirming their romance in 2021.

He has often expressed his admiration for her, once calling her “the love of my life” in a GQ interview, and describing fatherhood as “in my destiny, absolutely.”

In April, Rocky further told Vogue his love for Rihanna was “internal, external, infinite, the past, the future.”