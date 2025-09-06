Rights advocate Saidu appeals for dialogue in Ghana-Nigeria tensions

Saidu

By Jimitota Onoyume

International rights activist, Alhaji Musa Saidu has enjoined Ghanaians aggrieved with the activities of some Nigerians in Ghana to allow ongoing effort by the government of the two countries to resolve the issues peacefully.

Speaking against the backdrop of incessant protests by some Ghanaians that Nigerians should leave the country, Saidu said the protesters should seek the path of peaceful resolution of the issues.

Ghanaians have been embarking on protests in some parts of Accra, capital of the country demanding that Nigerians leave. The protesters initially started with “Igbos should go but later expounded it to ” Nigerians should go. “

They alleged among others that some Nigerian business men and women were violating Ghana’s laws by involving in retail trade, an area they said was preserved for Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, Saidu also urged Nigerians threatening reprisal actions on social media to discontinue such acts, saying the governments of the two countries were competent enough to ensure the matter was resolved amicably.

He said : “The issue can be resolved amicably. The federal government has sent a delegation. There should be no threat from Nigerians. People should respect the laws of the area.

“The issue has been over-flogged . Our brothers should stop the threat we are seeing on the Internet. The statements we are seeing on social media are not necessary.

“Our president has taken the option of peace. We should not let the situation escalate . A lot of Ibos have condemned the action of those threatening Ghana. This is good . “

Saidu also called on those hurling insults on the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NiDCOM) Dr Abike Dabiri- Erewa to desist from such.

“We will appeal to Ghana that not all Nigerians are bad. The law should apply. Nobody should insult Dr Abike Dabiri-Erewa “, he pleaded.

“When tempers are high let’s allow wisdom to apply. We are trying to unite Africa. We don’t want division in Africa. We don’t want those who want divisions in Africa for their gains to exploit the situation. We want peace in Africa “, he added.

Saidu also called on state and governments at other levels in the country to create jobs to discourage japa syndrome among the youths.

“Our government should have policies to discourage japa, create jobs for the teeming youths. We lose millions of Africans trying to cross the Mediterranean sea. Let’s build Africa. ,” he pleaded.

Continuing, he said he was disturbed with calls by citizens of some other Africa countries also calling on Nigerians to leave their countries, pleading that urgent steps be taken to resolve the issues behind the calls in the various countries .