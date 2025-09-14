Ricky Hatton’s humility, glamour made him special, Peter Oboh mourns late British boxer

The former Commonwealth and British boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has sent his condolences all the way from Nigeria, Africa, to the family of the late British boxing legend Ricky Hatton.

British boxing champion, Ricky Hatton, nicknamed ‘The Hitman’, was found dead at his home this morning, aged 46.

Hatton’s career included world titles in two weight classes – light-welterweight and welterweight.

Reacting to the news, world boxing champion-turned-cleric, Peter Oboh, said Hatton’s humility and glamour made him special.

He said: “I feel really sad for his three children and the grandchild he left behind.

“The truth is during his active boxing career, Ricky Hatton was a very special fighter. So much so that majority of boxers wished they could be under-card on his bill.

“He pulled boxing fans you never thought existed. Crowdwise, Ricky’s fight were like shows; like Christmas parties to many of his fans. Restaurants, bars and pubs get their biggest sales such days.

“Ricky Hatton was a super star and warrior in the ring. But outside the ring he was just a humble man. A lot of boxers loved and admired Ricky’s humility and glamour.

“Ricky Hatton will highly be missed by all, specially those who know him personally,” Peter Oboh said.