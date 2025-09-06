Rhodes-Vivour faults Lagos police over sealing venue for ADC meeting

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

By Dapo Akinrefon

Lagos — The 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has criticised the police for sealing off the venue of a planned African Democratic Congress (ADC) meeting in the state.

A video circulated on X on Friday showed heavily armed policemen stationed at Lion Field, Ipaja, in the Alimosho Local Government Area, preventing access to the venue. Rhodes-Vivour and his team were also denied entry on arrival.

Reacting in a statement through his media aides, Rhodes-Vivour expressed disappointment, saying:

“We are not holding a political rally but a political meeting, which we have constitutional rights to do. However, we will meet with the Commissioner of Police to find out why his men were there and update the public on what we are told.”

He added that his decision to join the ADC coalition was to build a united opposition ahead of 2027.

“I am joining the ADC coalition to stand a chance in 2027 to deliver and rescue Nigeria from those who have refused to give us governance but instead seek to maintain power through violence and intimidation,” he stated.

Speaking at the event, the Lagos State Chairman of ADC, Mr. George Ashiru, described Rhodes-Vivour’s defection as a milestone in the coalition’s efforts to “rescue Nigeria.”

He said: “Today, we are having one of the most important affirmation programmes where our coalition partners from one of the key blocs in the LP are now joining the ADC family. We are not affirming one man but a movement, and what Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour represents is the leadership of a movement that shook Lagos in the last election.”