Rhodes-Viviour remains champion of electorate – ADC

Rhodes-Vivour

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos State has described the 2023 Lagos State Labour Party Governorship Candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, as a champion of the electorate.

The State ADC Chairman, Mr George Ashiru, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN recalls that Rhodes-Viviour formally dumped LP for the ADC on Saturday.

Reacting, the ADC chairman described the politician’s defection as a step in the right direction, saying the party was happy to have him in its fold.

Ashiru said: “GRV has shown himself to be a champion of the electorate, from when he was a young Lagos West Senatorial candidate in 2019 to being the Labour Party gubernatorial flag bearer in 2023.

“His joining the ADC as part of the coalition of Nigerians into ADC is a patriotic act.

“We at ADC, the home of the Coalition of Nigeria’s patriots and long-suffering citizens, warmly welcome him, and further extend our warm handshake to others like him and the electorate at large.”

According to him, Rhodes-Vivour has led many members of the Lagos LP extraction into ADC.

He said that the party was forming a more formidable opposition and a credible alternative that would give Nigerians a better deal. (NAN)