Retract ‘criminal’ comment on Tinubu or face consequences, DSS tells Sowore

Omoyele Sowore.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Department of State Services (DSS) has ordered opposition politician and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, to retract and apologise for describing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a ‘criminal’ in a social media post, warning that failure to comply would attract consequences within the ambit of Nigerian law.

In a letter dated 7 September 2025 and signed by Uwem Davies on behalf of the Director-General of the DSS, the Service described Sowore’s comment as false, malicious and capable of inciting public disturbance, disunity and a breakdown of law and order.

The DSS was reacting to Sowore’s post on X (formerly Twitter), made on 26 August 2025 at 11:38 p.m., in which he wrote: “This criminal actually went to Brazil to state that there is NO MORE corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly!”

According to the letter, “Your choice of words in the description of the President are false, malicious, and capable of inciting public disturbance, disunity and breakdown of law and order.

“To put this in proper perspective, these statements are to say the least capable of causing insurrection, as they are very odious, repugnant, derogatory and uncomplimentary towards a person occupying the highest office of this country.”

The Service said Sowore’s remarks lowered the reputation of President Tinubu before Nigerians and the international community, adding that the post had angered many citizens, particularly the President’s supporters who were already becoming ‘restive’.

The DSS directed Sowore to issue an immediate retraction of the post on the same platform with equal prominence, publish a public apology in at least two national newspapers and two television stations with nationwide coverage, and send his representation within one week to the DSS Headquarters in Abuja or via its official email.

The letter further stated, “Persons of your status who are campaigning to lead this country as critical stakeholders of democracy must be of high integrity and therefore should exercise restraint and responsibility in their speech as well as action. Such individuals and organisations must, in addition, tailor their comments towards promoting peace, security and good governance in the country.”

Warning that it would not hesitate to act, the DSS said, “Take notice that the DSS is a Security Intelligence Organisation that has its mandate, inter alia, to ensure that Nigerians are not deceived with false propaganda, as such, the Service shall explore all lawful means to achieve this.

“Consequently, if you fail to correct this false narrative, the Service shall, without further recourse to you, initiate measures it deems most appropriate within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The DSS also copied the United States Embassy in Abuja in its correspondence to Sowore, highlighting the diplomatic sensitivity of the matter.