Retired HoS, Perm Secs task South-West governors on pensioners’ plight

The Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries in the South-West (ARHOSPS–SWN) has urged governors in the region to tackle pressing challenges confronting citizens, particularly pensioners.

At its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the group listed unemployment, poverty, food insecurity, and infrastructural deficits among key issues requiring urgent attention.

President of the Ondo State chapter, Mrs. Grace Ajayi, lamented the waning public confidence in governance due to escalating hardship. She appealed to South-West governors to “rejig the civil service, traditionally considered the engine room of governance, by eliminating dysfunctionality and restoring efficiency.”

Ajayi stressed the need for improved welfare of retirees, calling for prompt payment of entitlements, harmonization of pensions, and systemic pension reform. She urged regional leaders to replicate the success of the South-West Security Network, Amotekun, in sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare, rural development, food security, and youth empowerment.

Ondo State Governor, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Segun Omojuwa, described ARHOSPS as a noble and credible body that has significantly shaped policy and governance in the region. “Though retired, you are not tired,” he told members, praising their continued contributions to public discourse and policy development.

The governor highlighted the enduring role of civil servants in governance, noting that many of his administration’s achievements are rooted in the foundation laid by their predecessors. He disclosed that Ondo State currently has five retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries serving in the State Executive Council, with others contributing in commissions.

Regional President of ARHOSPS, Dr. Ebenezer Okebukola, thanked South-West governors for their support, with special appreciation to Governor Aiyedatiwa for facilitating logistics for the meeting.

Also speaking, Ondo State Chairman of the Permanent Secretaries Association, Chief Bunmi Alade, described the conference theme as timely, stressing that retired technocrats remain invaluable for guiding the public service through Nigeria’s current challenges.