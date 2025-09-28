Retired DIG Parry Osayande dies in Benin hours to 89th birthday

Late Parry Osayande

A retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Parry Osayande, has passed away in Benin City, just hours before his 89th birthday.

The death of the former police chief, who was born on September 29, 1936, was announced on Sunday in a condolence message by the President of the Immaculate Conception College Old Boys’ Association (ICCOBA) Worldwide, Ighodalo Edetanlen.

Osayande, whose career spanned decades, served as Commissioner of Police in Benue and Cross River States before rising through the ranks to become Deputy Inspector General of Police. He later chaired the Police Service Commission, where he made significant contributions to reforming the force.

In his tribute, Engr. Edetanlen urged solidarity with the deceased’s family, describing the loss as painful.

“While we mourn, let us also uphold the family he left behind in prayers in this moment of grief,” he said.

He added that funeral details would be communicated in due course.

“May God grant him and all the faithful departed eternal rest in Jesus Name, Amen,” Edetanlen said.

Vanguard News