‎Restore Maikudi as VC, Abuja varsity students begs President Tinubu

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Students of the University of Abuja have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reinstate Professor Aisha Maikudi as Vice Chancellor of the institution, describing her brief tenure as transformative and unfinished.

Speaking under the banner of Concerned University of Abuja Students, the group said Prof. Maikudi left a strong impression during her time as Acting Vice Chancellor, initiating reforms that improved discipline, infrastructure, research, and student welfare.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Ozigi Salami, the group praised her leadership qualities and called on the President to allow her continue the work she began.

“Leadership, at its core, is about vision, transformation, and impact.

“In the history of the University of Abuja, few leaders have left as indelible a mark in so short a time as Prof. Aisha Maikudi. Her tenure, though brief, was widely celebrated across the academic community for bold reforms, inclusive governance, and visionary steps that repositioned the institution,” the students said.

They argued that the momentum generated under her administration was “abruptly interrupted,” leaving many staff and students yearning for continuity.

According to them, reinstating Prof. Maikudi would align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which they said prioritizes competence, innovation, and inclusivity.

“The unfinished journey of Prof. Maikudi is not just about her as an individual,” the group added. “It is about the thousands of students who saw hope in her reforms, the staff who experienced renewed motivation under her leadership, and the larger Nigerian society that depends on institutions like the University of Abuja to produce leaders for tomorrow.”

They urged President Tinubu, as Visitor to the university, to consider the appeal, stressing that “history beckons” on him to make a bold, merit-based decision.