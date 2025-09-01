Residents raise alarm over polluted water in Wuse Zone 6

Residents of Wuse Zone Six in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT have raised an alarm over alleged contaminated water running from their taps.

Complaints about polluted water in the Wuse Zone 6 axis of AMAC have intensified in recent weeks, with several residents reporting similar experiences of unsafe water supply.

A resident, Mr Jimoh Olatunji, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that he and his daughter fell ill after drinking from the tap.

“After drinking the water with my daughter, we both had running stomachs for days and had to visit the hospital for treatment,” Olatunji said.

Another resident, Mr. Uche Uchechukwu, stated that the water was unfit for basic domestic use.

“Once we open the taps, black and red worms come out with a faecal smell. The water cannot be used for cooking, bathing or washing,” he said.

Chairman of the Wuse Zone Six Residents Association, Alhaji Ayinde Soaga, expressed displeasure over the development and assured members that he would bring the matter to the attention of the management of the FCT Water Board.

“Yes, by the grace of God, Insha Allah, I will go to FCT Water Board in Area Three this coming week, from Monday till about Friday.

“I’ll go to the office of the people who collect tenement rate to resolve the issues that were raised. By our next meeting, I assure you that I would have gotten to a conclusion on them, by God’s grace,” he said.

In a telephone interview, the General Manager of the FCT Water Board, Mr. Daniel Salka, insisted that the board supplied clean, potable water across the city, describing the Wuse Zone Six case as a localized issue.

“They have sent this complaint to me before. I have sent people there twice, and they discovered that it was a localised issue. We gave advice on what is to be done,” Salka said.

He explained that some houses had sewer lines located near their taps, which could lead to contamination, while stressing that the Board’s supply remained clean.

He added that residents with pipes located near sewer lines or septic tanks should engage professionals to address the issue internally.

“But even this one that you are talking to me about, nobody has told me anything within the last month or two.

“They didn’t report to me, though they used to call me. Nobody said anything to me, so I’m surprised I’m hearing it from you.

“It’s not our water. Our water is not smelling. It’s the same water we are serving to all people,” he said.

Salka advised residents not to drink the water in the meantime, adding that he would send a team through the area manager to inspect the location once details were provided.

Vanguard News