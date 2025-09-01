Resident doctors issue 10-day strike ultimatum over unmet demands

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has issued a fresh 10-day ultimatum to the federal government and other relevant authorities, warning of an imminent nationwide strike if its outstanding demands are not addressed.

The resolution was contained in a communiqué signed by NARD President, Dr. Tope Osundara; General Secretary, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Omoha Amobi, following an Extraordinary National Executive Council, E-NEC meeting held virtually on Sunday.

The association recalled that it had earlier given a three-week ultimatum in July, before extending the deadline by another three weeks to allow for further dialogue with stakeholders. However, it expressed disappointment that the government has yet to fulfil its promises.

According to NARD, many resident doctors are still unpaid for their 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF). It also decried the failure to settle five months’ arrears from the 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, CONMESS, review, along with other longstanding salary arrears.

The doctors further condemned the non-payment of the 2024 Accoutrement Allowance, as well as what they described as the “unjust downgrading” of membership certificates of the West African Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN). They also faulted the persistent delay in issuing certificates to successful candidates by the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, NPMCN.

On state-level issues, NARD criticised the Kaduna State Government for failing to honour agreements with members at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, despite signed Memoranda of Understanding. It also accused the Oyo State Government of neglecting the welfare concerns of doctors at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, where an indefinite strike is ongoing.

While commending states that have paid the 2025 MRTF, the E-NEC demanded immediate action from the Federal Government and state governors.

Among its key demands are immediate payment of the 2025 MRTF to all eligible resident doctors; Settlement of outstanding five months’ arrears of CONMESS and other salary backlogs; Payment of the 2024 Accoutrement Allowance and commencement of specialist allowance payments to all doctors.

Others are the restoration of recognition for the West African postgraduate membership certificates by the MDCN, prompt issuance of membership certificates by the NPMCN and implementation of the 2024 CONMESS in Kaduna State and resolution of welfare concerns in Oyo State.

The communiqué stressed that all state governors must prioritise the welfare of doctors to curb emigration and ensure industrial harmony in the health sector.

“The E-NEC extends the ultimatum by a final 10 days to all relevant government agencies to meet these demands. Failure to do so by Wednesday, September 10, 2025, will leave us with no option but to embark on a nationwide strike,” the association warned.