Reserved Seats Bill: South-South women charge NASS on inclusion

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS part of efforts to ensure inclusion in the nation’s democratic space, the Reserved Seat Bill gained momentum as women from South South geopolitical zone of the country joined 1000 women from across the country, Monday, marched demanded National Assembly to pass the bill into law.

The women converged on the popular Unity Fountain, Abuja to press home there demand, where the South South Coordinator, Reserved Seats for Women Bill and daughter of Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, a former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Ebimoboere Timi-alaibe Elezianya, said the public hearing on the HB 1349, marks a historic moment for Nigerian women and its democracy.

Elezianya pointed out that Nigerian women are dogged and eager to change the narrative in the country’s democracy and ensure good governance, hence the various women’s groups, including National Council of Women’s Societies, NCWS, and Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, and others coming together with one voice and focus to ensure the Bill is passed by the 10th Assembly.

Meanwhile, according to her, the bill has undergone state-level public hearings, which women at that level threw their weight behind the bill and its passage into law in order to make the democratic space robust to contribute strongly to socioeconomic development including improved social amenities, healthcare, water facilities, sanitary infrastructure, education, and economic development.

However, she called on Bayelsa and South-South women to reach out to their legislators in order to pass the bill ahead of the October voting to pave the way for increased women’s representation in governance.

Also on her part, the wife of Minister of Petroleum, Oil, Susan Lokpobiri, said it is imperative for women to have a high number of seats at the National Assembly.

Lokpobiri who is also the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Reaching Every Adult and Child Foundation,said it is important for women to be part of the governance structure as citizens and mothers, therefore,the Bill will give women fair representation, voice and be at he table of decision making in terms of legislation.

Chairperson, Statutes of Women Committee at the National Council of Women’s Societies of Nigeria, Austin Ogiowon gave her support on the Bil, therefore, urged political parties to give their support for the bill and its passage.

Ogiowon said the passage of the Bill will address protracted issues of violence and financial constraints, and also compliment the efforts of NCWS’ commitment to advance women’s rights.

The ‘Special Seats Bill’ seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to reserve 10 per cent of seats in the National Assembly for women ( one representative from each state of the Federation including the FCT in the National Assembly making it 37 seats in the Senate and House of Representatives while in the 36 States including the FCT, three representatives in all State Houses of Assembly) and also five per cent for Persons With Disabilities, PWDs, across Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT.